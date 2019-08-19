Giant Chicken Tells Gov’t What Protestors Think of Gaza Policies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:10 am |

A giant blow-up chicken is seen outside the Knesset, last week. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Is Israel too “chicken” to take on Hamas? A giant chicken implying that it is has made its second appearance in a week – across the street from Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv. The same chicken was spied outside the Knesset last Thursday. Both chicken displays were sponsored by a group tired of Israel’s lack of effective response in dealing with Hamas. The chicken bears signs that say, “Stop being afraid, we demand victory for Israel!”

The chickens were the work of activists of the Israel Victory Project, which seeks to “steer U.S. and Israeli policy toward backing an Israeli victory over the Palestinians to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict.” Members of the group include families who have had members killed in terror attacks, IDF veterans, and ordinary Israelis.

According to the group, the street signs “show the reality Israelis live under today in the wake of the failure of the government to deal with terror. Israelis are disappointed with the light hand the government is using in dealing with Hamas. We want to reach a solution. We call on elected officials, the IDF, and Israeli society to move from a policy of appeasement to one of victory.”

Two weeks ago, the group switched the names of street signs in central Tel Aviv with terms relating to the dangers of Gaza terrorism. The switch saw street names like Jabotinsky and Ahad Ha’am switched to “Red Alert (Tzeva Adom)” Street, Hamas Street, and “Balloon Terror (Balonei Tave’ra)” Street. Other street names included “Sbarro,” “Dolphinarium,” “Yasser Arafat,” and other phrases, concepts and names associated with Arab terror.