Catskills Hatzalah Thanks Community After Smooth Shabbos Nachamu Weekend

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 6:17 am |

Following a busy Shabbos Nachamu weekend in the Catskills, Hatzalah issued a statement thanking the many people, agencies and organizations that enabled things to go smoothly, baruch Hashem, without major incident.

In their statement, Hatzalah noted that with the numerous other Sullivan County concerts and festivals that took place over the weekend, hundreds of people from various federal, state, county and local agencies spent many hours to ensure the weekend was uneventful.

Hatzlah gave special thanks to Chaveirim of Catskills, Chaveirim of Kiryas Yoel, and the Bloomingburg community for preparing to assist and host any stranded travelers before Shabbos.

Catskills Hatzalah as well as the public safety agencies involved in the planning and preparing of the area events are genuinely appreciative of the community’s support in following the travel guidance that was issued and leaving for the Catskills early before Shabbos, ensuring a smooth commute for everyone. Thankfully, traffic was lighter than expected and everyone arrived in time for Shabbos.

Catskills Hatzalah had 18 ambulances in service over the weekend (up from the usual 15), strategically stationed throughout the Catskills and ready to assist the community. Catskills Hatzalah thanked Boro Park Hatzolah, Williamsburg Hatzolah, and the Midtown Division for graciously loaning Catskills Hatzalah the additional three ambulances for the weekend. Catskills Hatzalah leadership was also present at the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center throughout the weekend, ensuring an open line of communication with the various agencies.

They also extended a special thanks to the hundreds of dedicated Hatzalah members and dispatchers who responded to the many emergency calls that occurred over the weekend, as they do throughout the summer and beyond.