BD”E: Rabbi Dovid Traube, Z”l, Drowned After Saving His Child in Greenwood Lake

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:51 am |

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

The body of Rabbi Dovid Traube, z”l, 37, of Monsey, who went missing Sunday after saving his child who was struggling in the water in Greenwood Lake, was found Monday morning in the lake.

When he realized his child needed help, he entered the water to save him, but he was missing after the incident.

A major search was undertaken starting Sunday afternoon, by organizations including Rockland County Chaveirim, KJ Chaveirim, KJ Public Safety, as well as police and fire officials.

Approximately ten boats, as well as two drones, were used in the search.

The body was found Monday morning by a police diver.

Rabbi Traube, and ybl”c his wife Hadassah, have seven children. Their oldest child was bar mitzvah several months ago.

He was rosh kollel at Kollel Ruach Chaim, a small kollel in Monsey, for the past three years.

“He lived only for Hashem,” a kollel member told Hamodia. “Everything he did, always asked, ‘What does Hashem require of me?’ Anytime he went through a nisayon, he would say, ‘What would Hashem want me to do now?’

He was a father figure to all the members of the kollel, and he has been my role model in every way.

Prior to heading this kollel, Rabbi Traube learned in another Monsey kollel, under the asuspices of Harav Shmuel Shapiro, shlita, of Eretz Yisrael. Previously, he learned in Brisk and Yeshivah of Springfield, New Jersey.

Rabbi Traube grew up in Cleveland. His own father passed away three years ago.

Yehi zichro baruch.

Chaveirim volunteers searching the lake.