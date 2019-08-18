South Brooklyn Mugging Suspects Arraigned

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 12:33 pm |

The suspects, seen on surveillance-camera footage at a train station near a mugging scene.

The two men accused of going on a two-week mugging spree, mostly in South Brooklyn, have been arraigned on charges including robbery and grand larceny.

Quazeer Farmer, 20, of Brownsville, and Tariq Sidney, 25, of Long Island, were charged with committing six muggings, at gunpoint, between July 31 and August 13, in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bensonhurst, Boro Park and Sunset Park. News of the crimes had frightened residents, and police placed extra patrols on the street until the perpetrators were caught.

The crimes generally had the same pattern: they were committed late at night, in the vicinity of a train station. The perpetrators would travel by train, commit a mugging at gunpoint, then flee back to the train station. They often wore hooded sweatshirts during the mugging.

The muggers made off with victims’ cash, iPhones and other property.

The final crime was committed shortly before midnight Tuesday night, at West 10th Street and Avenue O in Bensonhurst. The perpetrators mugged two men, and one victim was shot in the leg – the only time the gun was fired during this crime spree. A police pursuit ensured, and Farmer and Sidney were arrested.

The pair were arraigned late Thursday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, on charges of robbery, grand larceny, attempted robbery and attempted grand larceny. Bail was set at $10,000.

While Farmer and Sidney were charged for six muggings, three other, similar muggings had been committed during this span, including two in Bensonhurst and one in Kensington. A law enforcement source told Hamodia that Farmer and Sidney are suspected of having committed these three as well.