Regional Briefs – August 18, 2019

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7:17 pm |

Police: Fake Cop Busted Pulling Over Real Detectives

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – Police in the New York City suburbs say they’ve arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.

Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he an attempt to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department’s electronics squad.

Police say highway patrol officers eventually pulled Portlock over and arrested him without incident.

Child Found Dead in Locked Car Parked at Train Station Lot

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a child has been found dead in a parked car at a commuter rail station lot in New Jersey.

Officials with a Pennsylvania-New Jersey rapid-transit system said Friday the child was found Friday afternoon in a locked vehicle in the lot in Lindenwold and could not be resuscitated by emergency responders.

Airport Worker Fired For Giving Passenger ‘You Ugly!’ Note

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said “You ugly!!!”

The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request and posted it online .

The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has “zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”