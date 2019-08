YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:27 pm |

An explosion was reported on Sunday evening in a building on Baal Hatanya Street in Bnei Brak, apparently caused by a bomb.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.

Police at the scene investigating the cause of the explosion said they found a homemade explosive device in the stairwell. Meanwhile, the public was asked to avoid the area.