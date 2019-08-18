Ohio Man Arrested for Threats Against Jewish Center

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 6:30 am |

An Ohio man was arrested Saturday and accused of making a threat against a Jewish community center in Youngstown, Ohio, local media reported.

Police said James Reardon Jr. faces telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said Reardon posted a video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with sirens and screams in the background July 11 on his social media page.

The caption to the post read, “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

Police said his social media page is filled with racial slurs and comments against minorities.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force raided his home and seized dozens of rounds of ammunition, several semi-automatic weapons, a gas mask and bulletproof armor. They also found anti-Semitic and white nationalist propaganda.

Police said they intend to keep extra security at the Jewish Community Center for some time.

Reardon is being held on $250,000 bond with a court hearing planned for Monday morning.

The ADL of Cleveland said that they were “grateful for the work of the FBI, local law enforcement and our community partners in the Youngstown Jewish community. We will continue to employ all our resources to stop the spread of white nationalism and violent extremism.”