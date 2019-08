Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7:03 pm |

Lake Minnewaska (Juliancolton)

Emergency responders are working to rescue a man who fell off a cliff Sunday at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County, New York.

The man, who was hiking in the park around Lake Minnewaska fell down the 60-foot embankment around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, a source familiar with the incident told Hamodia. The local fire department is working to rescue him, and Catskills Hatzalah are on the scene as well. The man’s condition is not known.