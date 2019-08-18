Jordan Summons Israeli Envoy Over Har HaBayis ‘Violations’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:46 pm |

The Jordanian government summoned Israel’s ambassador in Amman for a rebuke on Sunday over handling of disorders at Har HaBayis last week.

The foreign ministry summoned envoy Amir Weissbrod to express its “condemnation and rejection of Israeli violations” at the site, “as well as demand the immediate halt of these provocative and absurd violations in the Noble Sanctuary, which are inflaming the conflict and constitute a clear violation of international law.”

Ministry Secretary-General Zeid al-Lawzi “gave the Israeli ambassador a firm message to immediately pass along to his government, which demands that the Israeli violations and efforts aimed at changing the historic and legal status at the site come to a halt at once.”

The “violations” referred to include Israeli police defending themselves from attacks and using riot dispersal methods to disperse hundreds of Muslim worshippers violently rioting on Tisha B’Av, according to Arutz Sheva.