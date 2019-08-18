Israeli Paramedic Resuscitates Palestinian Man in Efrat

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 10:47 pm |

Sign at the southern entrance of Efrat.

The Efrat City Council reported this evening that a group of Palestinians approached the southern entrance to Efrat from Uhm Selmona transporting a 55 year old man who had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and had no pulse.

Paramedic Ayal Zehavi along with a member of the security patrol, who happened to be passing at that time, performed CPR and resuscitated the patient, who was then transported to the hospital by Magen David Adom.

Ten days before this occurred, tens of TV crews were at this very spot filming the location where Dvir Yehudah Sorek, Hy”d, was murdered.