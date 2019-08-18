CDC Investigates Lung Illnesses Linked to E-Cigarette Use

(Reuters) -

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a “cluster” of lung illnesses linked to e-cigarette use after such cases were reported in 14 states. The CDC is working with health departments in Wisconsin, Illinois, California, Indiana and Minnesota on the investigation. Since June 28, states have reported 94 possible cases of severe lung illness tied to vaping, with 30 occurring in Wisconsin, according to a CDC statement on Saturday.