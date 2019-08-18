Over 100,000 Jobs Seeking Workers in July

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:51 am |

There are more jobs available for Israelis, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported. The number of open positions in the May-July period climbed by 2.5%, with the increase coming after a fall of 2.3% in the number of jobs available in the February-April period.

Translated into numbers, there were 2,400 more jobs for Israelis to choose from by the end of July. Altogether there were 100,300 jobs looking for workers. The biggest rise in demand was for drivers of trucks and buses, where there was a 19% increase in the number of jobs available. There was also a 10% increase in the number of jobs available for software developers, and a 6% increase in demand for workers in the building trades.

There was less demand in some areas as well. The number of open jobs for waiters fell by 18%, and for cooks by 10%. Also falling were the number of jobs available for secretaries (8% fewer) and medical aides (4% fewer).