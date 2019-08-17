IAF Strikes Gaza Terror Targets After Rocket Fire on South

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8:56 pm |

Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel. (Nati Shohat/Flash90, File)

Israeli Air Force jets struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Friday following rocket fire on southern Israel.

The IDF said that several projectiles fired at Israel on Friday night were intercepted by the Iron Dome, causing no injuries or damage.

A statement by the IDF said that the strike “was carried out in response to the rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip Friday night. The IDF will continue to thwart any attempt to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for everything that transpires in the Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian media reported that Israel targeted a Hamas outpost in the Tuffah district of Gaza City as well as targets in nearby Jabalia and Khan Younis.

The IDF said it struck two Hamas underground terror tunnels in northern and central Gaza.

Explosions were heard late Friday night across the Israeli communities in the Gaza border envelope in Sderot and in the communities of Or Haner, Erez, Gva’im and Avivim.