Bachurim Seriously Injured in North Carolina Accident

A large van carrying a group of bachurim flipped over on road in North Carolina on Thursday evening, injuring 17, including several in very serious or critical condition.

At 6:43 p.m. Thursday evening, emergency responders were called to the scene of the rollover, a one-vehicle accident on River Road near Post Office Road in Henrico, North Carolina, according to social-media posts by Gaston-Fire-Rescue-EMS and Roanoke Wildwood Fire Department.

One victim was trapped inside the van; two rows of rear seats were removed by firefighters using hydraulic rescue cutters and reciprocating saws. The victims were transported to Halifax Regional Medical Center of Roanoke Rapids and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center of Emporia.

(Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department)

It is not clear what caused the accident, though photos of the scene show rainfall and a wet roadway.

The bachurim live in various cities across the United States.

Of the 17 victims, 11 were considered “non-urgent,” five were “urgent,” and one “critical.”

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Eliyahu Avraham ben Keren, who is in critical condition, as well as Yisrael Meir ben Yitta Nechama and Yitzchok ben Chana Reizel, who suffered serious injuries, besoch sh’ar cholei Yisrael.

