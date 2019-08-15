Trump Calls on Israel to Block Visit by Tlaib, Omar

YERUSHALAYIM -

President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to the White House in March.

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Israel to block Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who have voiced support for the pro-Palestinian BDS movement, from visiting the country.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office.

“They are a disgrace!” wrote the president.

Trump was referring to a report on Channel 12 Thursday that said Israel was considering banning the entry of the two out of concern that their visit could cause anti-Israel provocations among Palestinian Authority Arabs.

By law, Israel is authorized to ban the entry of individuals who support BDS, and while the two have not stated categorically that they do support boycotting Israel, their ties to groups that do advocate boycotts are considered sufficient to put them into that category.