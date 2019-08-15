Police Search for Suspects After Jewish Man Attacked in Berlin

Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 am |

Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in July, days after he was attacked.

German authorities have launched an investigation after two men attacked a Jewish man who was walking through Berlin on Tuesday night, German news channel DW reported.

Police said on Wednesday that the 55-year old man was approached from behind and was struck in the back as he was walking in the Charlottenburg district.

The victim went home after the attack but later called emergency services after feeling sharp pains in his head and one of his legs.

Last month, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal was spat upon as he headed home from shul on Shabbos – also in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district. Earlier this month in Munich, two anti-Semitic attacks were reported within days of each other.

The President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, told DW that “every single attack on a member of the Jewish community is also an attack on German society and its values.”

“If Germany does not want to be plunged back into the darkest chapter of its history, it will have to proceed with a no-tolerance approach to anti-Semitic and racist acts,” Rabbi Goldschmidt said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in March that fighting anti-Semitism is a “civic duty” for all Germans.

“Anti-Semitism is always an attack on all of us, on our democracy and our open society,” Steinmeier said.