Police Arrest Four Suspects in Williamsburg Attempted Robberies

Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:09 am |

Image of the suspects taken from surveillance video.

NYPD said Thursday morning that they have arrested four suspects in connection to a series of attempted robberies in Williamsburg earlier this week.

Two men were arrested just before midnight Wednesday. Nineteen-year-old Deandre Diagle and 20-year-old Michael Bellevue, both of Brooklyn, each are facing four counts of robbery and four counts of assault charges. Names and details of the other suspects were not yet released.

The suspects attacked and then tried robbing six men in Williamsburg early Monday morning, according to Shomrim and the NYPD. Five of the victims were Jews on their way to shul; the other victim was Hispanic.

The attacks happened between 5:00 and 5:40 a.m.

The assailants did not get any property in any of the incidents.