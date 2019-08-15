Police Arrest 4 Suspects in Williamsburg Assaults

BROOKLYN -

Image of the suspects taken from surveillance video.

The NYPD has arrested four suspects, including three teenagers, in connection with a series of assaults and robberies in Williamsburg Monday morning.

Between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. Monday morning, a group of teens assaulted, and searched the pockets of, six men in Williamsburg, according to Shomrim and the NYPD. Five of the victims were Jews on their way to shul; the other victim was Hispanic. The victims were generally middle-aged or senior citizens.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, police arrested Deandre Diagle, 19, of East New York, and Michael Bellevue, 20, of Flatbush. Early Thursday morning, police arrested Devante McDougell, 17, of Bay Ridge, and Elijah Hodge, 20, of East New York. Each suspect was charged with multiple counts of robbery and assault.

