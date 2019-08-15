Judge Issues Restraining Order on N.J. “Aid in Dying” Law

NEW YORK -

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy signing the Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act on April 12, 2019 at the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. (New Jersey Office of the Governor via AP)

State Superior Court Judge Paul Innes granted a request to stop New Jersey’s “aid in dying” law from taking effect, thereby preventing terminally ill patients to end their lives through a lethal prescription by a physician. The restraining order is in effect until at least the next court date, scheduled for Oct. 23.

Dr. Yosef Glassman/ (OU.org)

NJ.com reported that on Wednesday, the judge granted a temporary restraining order at the request of Dr. Yosef Glassman, a physician from Bergen County opposed to the law for religious and professional reasons. Dr. Glassman, who was represented by attorney E. David Smith of Bloomfield, argued that despite the law taking effect on Aug. 1, Governor Murphy’s administration had not written rules governing the practice, “rendering the entire death process wholly unregulated.”

The law requires a two-week waiting period before a physician could fill a patient’s prescription, and that two-week period comes due this Friday, August 16. “We wanted to put a stop to it,” Smith said. Smith predicted that would not be enough time for the state to write and seek public comment on the regulations required to carry out the law.

Doctors are not mandated to participate, but they are required to refer patients to another physician if they refuse to aid a patient’s death. Glassman said that as a physician and Orthodox Jew, he believes that “the right to human life is sacred and should not be taken under any circumstances.” He expressed that he could not condone any participation, even if it involved just transferring a patient’s file.

The law was aggressively fought by religious leaders and disability advocates, who claimed elderly and sick people might feel compelled to end their lives so as not to burden their families. The legislation went through eight years of hearings but stalled as long as Gov. Chris Christie was in office. Gov. Phil Murphy finally signed the law four months ago.

On Thursday afternoon, Murphy said his administration would “vigorously fight” the restraining order. “This was a really hard one for me,” the governor added. “But I got convinced that it shouldn’t be the law that dictates how things end. That it should be you and your loved ones.”