Eight Terror Suspects Arrested Overnight

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4:54 am |

One of the weapons caught in the overnight raid. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday discovered and dismantled a weapons cache that was stored in a house in the village of Beit Omar, near Chevron. Several weapons and other items, including an M16 rifle and ammunition, were removed. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.