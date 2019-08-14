World Leaders to Attend Holocaust Forum in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm |

Israeli president Reuven Rivlin. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Austria are among the dignitaries who have confirmed their attendance at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, to be held in January 2020, at Yad Vashem in Yerushalayim.

“This conference takes place at a very important historical moment — seventy-five years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and with the voices of Holocaust denial and antisemitism once again rising,” President Reuven Rivlin said. “We will never support those who falsify the truth or those who try to ensure the Holocaust is forgotten. Not individuals and not organizations; not leaders of political parties and not heads of states.

“This event will provide a unique opportunity for world leaders to stand up and declare ‘enough’ to antisemitism, intolerance and racism and stop the hate. The World Holocaust Forum Foundation is uniquely positioned to be able to provide an opportunity for our leaders to turn the knowledge and awareness of the Holocaust into action in a collaborative effort to eradicate antisemitism and all other forms of hatred,” Rivlin said in a statement.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress, the World Holocaust Forum Foundation is an international organization dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and its important lessons for all of humanity, including fighting rising antisemitism. Past World Holocaust Forum events have taken place at Auschwitz, Babi Yar and Terezin, in cooperation with Yad Vashem, with the highest-level political and diplomatic representation.