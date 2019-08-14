Shas, Feminists Reject Court Compromise on Afula Separate Event

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:58 am |

The Nazareth District Court

Both Shas and the feminist and reform groups who sued to force mixed seating at an event in Afula scheduled for Wednesday night refused to accept a compromise suggested by the Nazareth Administrative Court, after a lower court ruled earlier this week that gender separation at the event would not be allowed. Shas appealed the decision, demanding a High Court adjudication of its petition. The hearing in the Administrative Court is required before the High Court hears the petition.

Shas on Monday filed a petition with the High Court against a ruling by the Nazareth District Court that a day earlier prohibited separate seating at a musical event geared to the chareidi community. The decision, Shas said in its petition, is unfair and harms the rights of chareidi Jews to their preferred lifestyle.

The event in question is scheduled for Wednesday , set to take place in a community center in Afula. A coalition of feminist and reform groups sued the Afula municipality, demanding that center staff who will be seating guests not enforce the separate seating that sponsors of the event promised would take place. In addition, they demanded that the show include women entertainers. The fact that the event is taking place in a public space is sufficient to require that rules on discrimination against women are enforced.

Shas in its petition said that the event was open to those who wished to attend, and those who did not wish to respect the separate seating clause were free not to attend. The event is meant for individuals who voluntarily and out of free will want to sit in gender-separated areas, and the fact that they are city residents makes them eligible to attend such events in city-sponsored public spaces. Previous High Court decisions, Shas said in its petition, confirm this right. In an opinion rendered earlier Wednesday, State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit said that it appeared that the decision-making process that resulted in a permit for the event was apparently sound, and that he did not see a need for the justice system to intervene.

At a raucous hearing Wednesday morning, both sides presented their arguments, with the court eventually recommending a compromise – separate-seating areas for those who wanted it, and a mixed area to accommodate others. Shas officials said in response that they could not accept this. “We will not compromise. All procedures were followed properly for this event and there is no reason to change.”

The court then suggested that a seating area closed off from the stage and other seating areas be set up, with the concert broadcast on closed-circuit monitors. But that suggestion was nixed as well, by Moti Steinmetz, one of the performers at the event, who said that he would not play at the event unless there was complete separate seating. In response, the court said that “the musician will not dictate conditions about separate seating.”

MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (UTJ) said in response to the suggestion that “this is a single event geared to the chareidi public, as opposed to the hundreds that take place for the general population. The court will not tell us how to live our lives. The court need not bother looking for other compromises, because we will not accept them.”

The court said it would render its decision later Wednesday.