Regional Briefs – August 14, 2019

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm |

Train Engineer Drops His Lawsuit Over Deadly 2013 NYC Wreck

NEW YORK (AP) — An engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a Metro-North train that derailed and killed four people in New York City has dropped his lawsuit against the commuter railroad.

The Journal News reported on the case. Lawyer Ira Mauer told the paper that engineer William Rockefeller dropped the $10 million suit because he might have been liable for a “devastating” sum if he lost.

He had accused Metro-North of negligence and carelessness, while Metro-North had sued him over the December 2013 crash in the Bronx.

NYC Funeral Home Dog Is 1 Millionth ‘Canine Good Citizen’

NEW YORK (AP) — Who’s a good dog? The American Kennel Club says there are now a million of them.

The club is announcing Wednesday that a Bernese mountain dog named Fiona recently became its 1 millionth “canine good citizen,” including dogs past and present.

Fiona and owner Nora Pavone had a special reason for pursuing the club’s mark of canine comportment: Fiona spends her days comforting people at the Pavone family’s Brooklyn funeral home.

The club introduced the canine good citizen title in 1989 to promote polite doggy behavior and responsible pet ownership. They take a test that involves sitting, staying and coming when called, as well as walking through a crowd, being petted by a handler-approved stranger, and other behaviors.