Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:33 pm |

An active shooter in Philadelphia has shot multiple police officers, around the 1500 block of West Erie Avenue.

CBS 3 Philly says five officers have been shot.

Channel 10 says one suspect is in custody, and police are searching for a second.

Temple University, around 2 miles from the scene of the initial shots, tweeted, “Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding.”