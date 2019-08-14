Mandelblit: Minister Chaim Katz to Be Indicted for Breach of Trust

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:39 am |

Minister Chaim Katz. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced on Wednesday to Minister Chaim Katz (Likud) that he has decided to indict him for fraud and breach of trust.

The Attorney General’s announcement was made after a letter of suspicion against Minister Katz was signed by State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Tel Aviv District Attorney Liat Ben Ari, who attributed to him a string of fraud, breach of trust and bribery violations, all in the context of his dealings with Equital Ltd. and Motti Ben Ari.

Mandelblit also announced his decision to close the IAF case against Katz.

The indictment was passed on to the Knesset Speaker, and Katz will have thirty days to request immunity – a move that he is expected to take. Mandelblit is of the opinion that Katz should resign.