Committee Clears Otzma to Run, But Specific Candidates Still in Doubt

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:23 pm |

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit Party speaks in his defense at the Election Committee, in response to several parties’ requests to disqualify Otzma Yehudit from running in the upcoming Knesset elections, on grounds of racism and incitement. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Central Elections Committee decided on Wednesday to turn down left-wing petitions to disqualify the far-right party Otzma Yehudit party from running in the September elections.

However, that only clears the party as a whole. Individual candidates Itamar Ben Gvir, Baruch Marzel and Bentzi Gopstein still face a committee vote on their eligibility to run for the Knesset. And since the committee’s decisions are subject to review by the High Court, nothing is final yet. The candidates are accused of racism and incitement against Arabs.

Voting on the three candidates was delayed by chairman Judge Hanan Melcer in response to a request from the Labor Party who said that its representative had not yet arrived at the hearing.

The delay infuriated Otzma Yedhudit chairman Michael Ben Ari, who tweeted that “Judge Meltzer changes the rules in the middle of voting in order to disqualify Benzi and Marzel. That’s the whole story,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Yair Lapid panned the proceedings too.

“What is happening now in the Central Election Committee is a scandal. There is a majority for the disqualification of Otzma Yehudit, but the Labor Party representative is not around.”