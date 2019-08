(BoroPark24.com) -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:32 am |

Two men believed to be the perpetrators in the mugging at 55th Street and 14th Ave. last week.

Two suspects wanted in seven robberies around the Boro Park area were arrested Wednesday.

The two men attempted to rob a victim at 34 Avenue O just after midnight.

As in previous incidents, they arrived via subway and approached a victim. The attempted robbery resulted in a shooting, the victim going to Maimonides Hospital.

Police arrived and arrested both suspects.