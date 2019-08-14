Bike4Chai Starts in Princeton, NJ Heading to Camp Simcha in Glen Sprey, NY

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:48 pm |

(Photos by Lenny Groysman and Chai Lifeline)

Bike4Chai, the 2-day bike ride to Camp Simcha in Glen Sprey, NY, began today to in Princeton, NJ. The annual event directly benefits the children of Chai Lifeline and Camp Simcha, the summer camp for children who have health challenges. The riders departed in the early hours of Wednesday, and are scheduled to arrive to cheers and fanfare in Camp Simcha on Thursday, August 15.

The 180-mile Bike4Chai route winds through three states, challenging even the most advanced riders. The continual support leading up to and through the event, combined with the pure joy that greets the riders at the finish line, encourages riders of every skill level throughout the ride.