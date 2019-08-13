Poll Finds Saar Most Likely to Succeed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3:41 pm |

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar. (Flash90)

MK Gideon Saar leads the list of Likud MKs who are favored to succeed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when the latter eventually steps down, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Twenty-two percent of Likud voters in the Channel 12 survey picked Saar as their choice for the next Likud leader. He is a former minister who returned to the Knesset this year after a five-year timeout from politics.

Sharing second place in the poll were Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Culture Minister Miri Regev with 12 percent each. Another 9 percent favor Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz to be the next Likud chairman. Yuli Edelstein, although he finished first in the party’s primary, garnered only 6 percent of Likud supporters.

Twenty-three percent of poll respondents say they don’t know who they want to lead Likud after Netanyahu, while 16 percent named others for the job.