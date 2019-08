Iran Says Britain Might Release Grace 1 Tanker Soon 

DUBAI (Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3:50 am |

A helicopter hovers near the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 off Gibraltar, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defense, in a night vision photograph released July 4. (MoD/Handout via Reuters)

Iran said on Tuesday that Britain might free its oil tanker Grace 1 soon, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release.

“Britain is interested in releasing Iran’s oil tanker Grace 1 … following the exchange of some documents, we hope the release will take place soon,” the deputy head of Iran’s ports and Maritime Organization, Jalil Eslami, said in remarks reported by IRNA news agency.

British Royal Marines seized the Iranian oil tanker on July 4 off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria.