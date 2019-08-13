FDNY Lieutenant Dies of Heart Attack After 24-Hour Tour

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:29 pm |

Officials say a New York City fire lieutenant died of a heart attack after going home from a 24-hour tour of duty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Monday that Lt. Brian J. Sullivan told fellow firefighters he was feeling pain during his shift Thursday and Friday. But he kept responding to emergency calls.

Sullivan led Squad Company 41 in the Bronx.

The 54-year-old fell ill Friday evening at his home in suburban Monroe. He died Saturday at a hospital.

De Blasio calls Sullivan “a dedicated firefighter who put himself in harm’s way for 27 years to protect the lives of others.”

Nigro said, “The city and the entire Department mourn the loss of this brave individual.”

Twenty-four hour tours aren’t uncommon for New York firefighters, as many schedule their shifts back-to-back.

Sullivan leaves behind a wife and two daughters, aged 22 and 17.