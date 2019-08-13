El Al Stewardess Dies From Measles Infection

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 7:14 am |

An El Al airline plane at Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

An El Al stewardess passed away Tuesday, after struggling for her life over several months after contracting measles.

Five months ago, the 43-year-old stewardess was infected with the measles virus during a New York-to-Israel flight. She was later hospitalized at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Sava after she was found unconscious and struggling to breathe.

Blood tests revealed that the lady had been vaccinated with only one shot against measles instead of the two inoculations recommended for her age group. In light of those results, El Al instructed all flight attendants to get measles shots.

At the hospital, her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the quarantine section of the hospital’s intensive care wing. It was there that doctors at Meir hospital declared her death, on Tuesday.