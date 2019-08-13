Court Dismisses Teveria Mayor’s Petition Against Council Members

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ron Kobi, mayor of Teveria, seen at a court hearing at the High Court in Yerushalayim on Tuesday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The High Court has dismissed the second petition that Mayor Ron Kobi filed against the return of city council members to office.

Teveria Mayor Ron Kobi, who petitioned the High Court on Tuesday against Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, who decided to put council members back in office for the next two months, in opposition to the initial judges’ recommendation – withdrew his petition.

The direct implication is that councilors will return to office and Kobi will have to try again to pass the city budget through the council, which is unlikely to succeed and the debate will then return once more to the High Court in another month and a half.

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri said after a ruling: “I am pleased that the Court upheld my decision to allow the four authorities, Yarqa, Teveria, Rahat and Isfiya, to approve the council’s budget by September 30, 2009. Approval of the authorities’ budgets is extremely important for their proper functioning, and for the welfare of the residents.”