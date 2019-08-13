California: One Police Officer Killed, 2 Wounded in Mystery Shootout

RIVERSIDE (AP) -

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (R) gathers information together with officers after a shootout that left one officer dead and two wounded before the gunman was fatally shot on Monday. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP)

Authorities say they don’t know why a man whose truck was being impounded suddenly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer and wounding two others before he was killed.

Other drivers ran for cover and two people were slightly injured as dozens of bullets flew Monday just off a freeway in Riverside, east of Los Angeles.

Authorities say a CHP officer was doing paperwork to impound the pickup truck when the driver reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, identified as 33-year-old Andre Moye, Jr.

Two other CHP officers were wounded, one critically.

Father of the murderer identified his son as 49-year-old Aaron Luther of Beaumont, adding that he doesn’t know what the felon was doing with a gun.