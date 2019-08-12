Women’s Group Demands Haifa Cancel Chareidi Concert

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5:04 pm |

The Haifa International Convention Center. (Orderinchaos)

The feminist lobby which petitioned a court to prohibit separate seating for men and women at a concert in Afula has now taken its demands to the Haifa municipality, where a concert for the religious community is scheduled for late August.

The Israel Women’s Network (IWN) sent what they termed an “urgent” letter to Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem urging her to cancel the concert featuring Mordechai Ben David and Motty Steinmetz. The latter withdraw from an August 14 appearance in Afula when a local court ruled against separate seating.

The IWN wrote that “the exclusion of women from the public space and discrimination against them in a public service are illegal actions that violate the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty,” the letter said.

They noted also that the venue is a municipal hall and the event will be held under the auspices of the municipality, which is obligated to comply with the legal principle of equality.