United Right Party Clarifies Direction With New Name

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:51 pm |

Two of the leaders of the newly named Yamina party, Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Bezalel Smotrich. (Flash90)

The United Right party announced on Monday evening that their alliance of right-wing parties would henceforth campaign under the banner of “Yemina,” the Hebrew word for “rightward.”

Ayelet Shaked (New Right) has been chosen to head the list, followed by Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) and Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich (National Union).

The party slogan will be “Israel wants the right.” A blue, white, green and orange logo has been selected for official publications.

The name change concluded several weeks of discussion.

“Finally, the name ‘right’ is chosen, which expresses the clear target to which members of the list want to lead government and the Knesset. Right – in economics, in settlement, in law, in security. Right is what the public wants but does not get elected. We are going to pull the wheel of the ship in that direction,” the party said in a statement.