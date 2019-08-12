Security Forces Prepare for Demolition of Murderers’ Homes

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:36 am |

The levayah of Dvir Yehuda Sorek, Hy”d, the 19-year-old yeshivah student who was found stabbed to death in a terror attack in Gush Etzion, Thursday. (REUTERS/Corinna Kern)

IDF forces early Monday mapped out the location of the homes of the terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek, Hy”d, last week. The mapping was in preparation for the expected demolition of the terrorists’ homes.

The two terrorists, 24-year-old Nassir Asfara and 30-year-old Kassam Asfara, were arrested early Saturday as they slept in a home where they were taking refuge. The two were found relatively quickly after the terror attack by use of intelligence and technological means, the army said. Responding to the their arrest, Yoav Sorek, father of the victim, said that “it is a shame that they were taken alive. We thank security forces for their quick work in catching the terrorists. We are happy that Dvir did not have to look at their faces, and we will try not to gaze upon them, not now and not at the trial.”

The arrests took place at a home in the Chevron area village of Beit Khil. Along with the two terrorists, IDF soldiers arrested numerous Arabs who were accused of helping the Hamas-affiliated terrorists carry out the attack, and afterward helping them hide. Rioting broke out during the arrest, with about 100 Arabs throwing rocks and bricks at soldiers, who responded with antiriot measures.

Dvir was a talmid at the Machanayim Hesder Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, in his first year of yeshivah and set to be inducted in the IDF next year. Friends told reporters that he had been out of the yeshivah Wednesday because he had gone to Yerushalayim to buy presents for the staff members as an end-of-year gift.