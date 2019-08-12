Official Denies Netanyahu Is Seeking Trump Support for Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:55 am |

Election campaign posters hanging on the Likud party headquarters building in central Tel Aviv last month, showing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump. (Adam Shouldman/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office has denied a report that the premier is seeking White House backing to annex part of Yehudah and Shomron, The Times of Israel reported.

An unnamed official in the PMO was quoted as saying that the story is “not correct,” but would not elaborate.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Netanyahu is hoping for a public declaration favorable to annexation from President Donald Trump ahead of the September elections, which would help his campaign for re-election.

While heading the current caretaker government, PM Netanyahu may feel that he cannot on his own move to extend Israeli sovereignty in Yehudah and Shomron, but with President Trump publicly behind him, he could promise right-wing voters that it is a realistic prospect after the elections.