MKs to Congress: Palestinian State More Dangerous Than BDS

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 2:11 pm |

A group of right-wing MKs sent a letter on Monday admonishing U.S. congressional leaders that the danger of a two-state solution is greater than the Boycott Divestment & Sanctions movement (BDS).

The 21 MKs thanked the representatives for passing Resolution 246 condemning boycotts of Israel on July 23, but criticized the resolution’s endorsement of the two-state solution to the Mideast conflict, according to The Jerusalem Post.

In all, 350 legislators, 175 from each major party, cosponsored the resolution. In order to secure bipartisan support, however, it was deemed necessary to include a provision “for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states – a democratic Jewish State of Israel, and a viable, democratic Palestinian state – living side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition.”

“The establishment of an additional Arab (so-called Palestinian) state in the region would severely damage the national security of both Israel and the United States,” the MKs wrote.

“Such a state would undoubtedly be a dysfunctional terrorist state, which would distance peace and undermine stability in the Middle East. As politicians, we understand that these resolutions are accompanied by many compromises along the way in order to reach a language agreed upon by a majority. However, the affirmation of support for establishing a Palestinian state is so dangerous that we respectfully request that you take that into consideration, and in the future avoid determining that establishing an additional Arab state on territory that is the Land of Israel is part of the solution to the dispute.”

The letter was spearheaded by the Land of Israel Caucus in the Knesset, Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and the Likud’s right wing.

Among the signatories were Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan (United Right), Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud), Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter (Likud) and MK Gideon Sa’ar (Likud).