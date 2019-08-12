Six Elderly Jews Attacked Walking to Shul in Williamsburg

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7:50 am |

Shomrin and NYPD officials at the scene of the attempted robbery Monday morning.

Six elderly men were attacked while walking to shul in the heart of Williamsburg early Monday morning, local Shomrim said.

The men were robbed and punched, in a number of locations in Williamsburg. One of the incidents was at 13 Hooper St., another at 626 Wythe Place and another on Clymer St.

Two of the men were transported by Hatzolah to Bellevue Hospital, with one of them suffering major trauma to their heads.

NYPD forces and Williamsburg Shomrim were unable to locate the suspects who are believed to have fled into a nearby building.

The search is continuing.