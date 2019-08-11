Several Near-Lynches Averted in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 8:25 am |

Israeli policemen in Ras al-Amud. (Hadas Parush/Flash90, File)

An Israeli driver was nearly lynched Motzoei Shabbos as he drove near Sha’ar Shechem in Yerushalayim, Channel 20 reported. The driver was traveling on Sultan Suleiman Street, which runs parallel to the main north-south road that passes the Old City.

According to the report, a gang of Arabs surrounded the Israeli vehicle, which was traveling slowly due to traffic. They began pelting the vehicle with stones, and attempted to pull the door off the vehicle and pull the driver out of it. B’chasdei Shamayim, a police officer happened by, and assessing the situation, he fired in the air, dispersing the mob. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with light injuries as police officers began a pursuit of the culprits. Two suspects were arrested. The vehicle was badly damaged.

Channel 20 reported that later Saturday night a second, similar incident occurred in the same area – but this time, the person in the vehicle was a foreign tourist, not an Israeli. Police intervened in this incident as well. The vehicle was damaged by rocks thrown by rioters, while the passenger was treated for shock.

Yet another near-lynch occurred Motzoei Shabbos, this time in the Ras al-Amud (Har Hazeisim) neighborhood. Two Israelis in separate vehicles who were traveling to the Kosel were guided by their navigation application to pass through the neighborhood as a shortcut. One of the vehicles was set upon by a mob, which pelted it with stones and slammed it with metal rods and bricks. B’chasdei Shamayim, the drivers of the vehicles were able to get away, with one of them badly damaged.The victims called police, who began a search for the culprits.