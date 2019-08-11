Regional Briefs – August 11, 2019

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:23 pm |

NJ Law Requires Mental Health Instruction In Grades K-12

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey public schools will be required to include instruction on mental health under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bipartisan measure on Friday. The measure passed the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate earlier this year without any no votes.

In a statement, Murphy said ensuring that students learn about mental health can promote a healthier future.

NYC Medical Data Breach Linked to About 10,000 Patients

NEW YORK (AP) – The personal information of about 10,000 New York ambulance patients was involved in a data breach linked to the city’s emergency medical services.

The Fire Department of New York acknowledged Friday that the data was contained in an EMS employee’s personal hard drive, reported missing in March.