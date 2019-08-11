PM Booked for Ukraine Visit

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:16 pm |

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is surrounded by security during a visit to Istanbul last week. (Reuters/Murad Sezer)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has scheduled a two-day visit to the Ukraine next week, his office confirmed on Sunday.

PM Netanyahu is slated to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev and visit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, which commemorates the 50,000 Jews killed at the site in 1941.

While the trip has been discussed for years, critics of the prime minister claim that it was timed for August 18-20, shortly before the September 17 elections, as part of his bid to win votes in the Russian-speaking community that would otherwise go to Avigdor Liberman.

Approximately 200,000 immigrants from Ukraine have arrived in Israel since 1990.

A pre-election trip to India is also said to be planned for September 9. Although not yet officially confirmed, it would center on a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could include the finalizing of important Israeli-Indian defense deals.