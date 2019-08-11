New Surveillance Images of Brooklyn Muggers

BROOKLYN -

Police have released new surveillance images of the two men suspected of committing seven gunpoint muggings in South Brooklyn in a span of ten days.

The men generally travel by trains to and/or from their crime scenes, which have occurred in the Boro park, Kensington, Bensonhurst and Bay Ridge neighborhoods. The crimes are committed late at night, at gunpoint, and just a short distance from a train station. The perpetrators have made off with victims’ cash, phones and jewelry, before fleeing to the station. They typically wear hooded sweatshirts while committing the crime; the surveillance images show them removing the sweatshirts once they enter the train station.

The seven muggings, committed between July 31 and August 9, have occurred at: 12th Avenue and 46th St.; 1412 55 Street; Ocean Parkway between Caton and Church Aves.; 873 61 Street; New Utrecht Ave. and 81st St.; 1681 65 St.; and 452 76th St.

The suspects are both described as black male, 17-25 years-old, 5’11” to 6’00”, around 160lbs to 170lbs.

