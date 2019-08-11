Marine Kidnapped as Baby Reunites With Rescuing FBI Agent

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 4:09 pm |

FBI Knoxville Special Agent in Charge Troy Sowers and U.S. Marine Cpl. Stewart Rembert were reunited during Sowers’ August 9, 2019 retirement ceremony, 22 years after Sowers rescued a newborn Rembert following his 1997 kidnapping in Tacoma, Washington. (USMC photo)

An FBI agent who helped rescue a baby kidnapped from a Washington hospital in 1997 got quite the surprise at his retirement party.

The now-grown Stewart Rembert came to wish Troy Sowers well.

The News Tribune reports Sowers retired Friday as a special agent in charge of an FBI field office in Knoxville, Tennessee. He says seeing Rembert, who’s in the Marines, was a great way to leave the agency.

The infant Rembert was taken from his mother’s hospital room in Lakewood, Washington. The ensuing investigation led to a trash bin, where Rembert was found in a box.

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

Rembert says he was game when a Sowers’ colleague asked him to attend Sowers’ party. He called meeting Sowers a privilege.