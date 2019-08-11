Another Armed Terrorist Caught, Eliminated at Gaza Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 8:17 am |

Some of the weapons caught when four terrorists were killed on Shabbos. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF forces early Sunday eliminated a Gaza terrorist who was attempting to cross the border fence. Soldiers identified a man who was approaching the fence and appeared to be armed. They warned him to turn back, but instead he pulled out a weapon and began shooting. Soldiers were able to shoot back and directly hit him. After the incident, Israeli tanks opened fire on a Hamas outpost near the border.

The incident came a day after IDF soldiers were able to prevent what would likely have been a major terror attack when they eliminated a gang of four Gaza terrorists who had succeeded in crossing the border fence. Soldiers tracked them and called in reinforcements, and opened fire on the terrorists. All were eliminated. The terrorists were found to be carrying a large arsenal of weapons, including machine guns, knives and hand grenades. Soldiers also found a medical kit, apparently for use in the event that one of the terrorists was injured.

Hamas denied that it was their terrorists who were killed in the incident, but said that it was understandable that Gazans would take such actions. There were at least three incidents of Gaza terrorists attempting to cross the border fence last week. Security officials said they would meet in the coming days to assess the security situation.