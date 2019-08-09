Regional

Judge Steven Mostofsky Officially Nominated for State Supreme Court

mostofsky
Judge Steven (Shlomo) Mostofsky officially received the Democratic nomination for New York state Supreme Court judge, at the judicial convention Thursday night, held at St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights. Mostofsky won the endorsement of the Kings County Democratic Executive Committee on Monday night.
L-R: Councilman Kalman Yeger; Judge Steven Mostofsky; King’s County Democratic Chair Frank Seddio; David Schwartz, Democratic district leader of the 48th Assembly district; and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.