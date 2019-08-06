Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:37 pm |

The Vaad Hayeshivos in Eretz Yisrael issued a kol koreh on Tuesday urging yeshivah students to maintain the highest levels of kedushah during the upcoming bein hazmanim.

Bachurim were encouraged to be careful in particular of their speech and dress during the vacation period, and to avoid inappropriate social gatherings.

Noting that past years have been marked by tragic accidents during bein hazmanim, they were reminded as well to be sure to take part only in supervised trips and hikes with adequate safety precautions, as a matter of pikuach nefesh.

Although yeshivos traditionally do not maintain formal schedule during this time of year, the mitzvah of talmud Torah applies during these days as well, and a regular time should be set aside for learning.

The statement was signed by the Nesi’im of the Vaad Hayeshivos, shlita: Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Harav Gershon Edelstein, Harav Shalom Cohen, Harav Dov Landau, Harav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, Harav Moshe Yehudah Shlezinger, Harav Aviezer Piltz, Harav Shmuel Rosengarten, Harav Moshe Mordechai Farbstein, Harav Menachem Ernster, Harav Shaul Alter, Harav Yisrael Meir Weiss, Harav Baruch Halevi Soloveitchik, Harav Moshe Barzovski, Harav Yosef Moshe Harav Halberstam.