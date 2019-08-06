Iran Bargaining for Hamas Intel on Israeli Defense

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 3:07 pm |

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Khamenei.ir)

Iran has offered Hamas to quintuple its funding of its Gaza proxy group in return for intelligence on Israeli missile capabilities, according to Channel 12, citing an unnamed Arab source.

The offer—of $30 million a month—was reportedly made in a recent meeting in Tehran between a delegation of senior Hamas officials and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Currently, the Islamic regime gives less than $6 million monthly, according to an August 2018 Ynet report citing Palestinian sources.

The Hamas members said they would convey the request to their chiefs in Gaza.

In response, Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon observed caustically that “despite lacking food or medicine, Iran/Hamas evidently have plenty of money for terror.”