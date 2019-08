EL PASO (Reuters) -

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:53 pm |

Flowers adorn a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, Aug. 4, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Donald Trump is planning to pay a visit to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, four days after the mass shooting that is being investigated by authorities as a hate crime left 22 people dead, Mayor Dee Margo said on Monday.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso native who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, told the El Paso Times thatTrump should stay away from the city, saying the president “helped create what we saw in El Paso.”